Pandemic doesn't slow housing construction in Albemarle

About 59% of the new units issued building permits and certificates of occupancy in Albemarle in 2020 are multi-family units.

Filardo said the county has a little more than 40 different types of applications in Community Development, and building permits are “by far” its highest-volume generator.

“It generates work all the way down the line and winds up becoming of value to the county because these turn into property tax, and property taxes are our single largest source of revenue for the county,” she said.

Anecdotally, Filardo said, it takes about two years for a standard, single-family residential unit to go from getting a building permit to being occupiable.

With long-range planning, the county has been able to predict much of this influx in new housing units. Community Development works with fire and rescue, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority and other entities during new project approvals to plan for growth.

“The county is always challenged to balance our response to the needs that are forecast because no one wants to build the bridge to nowhere,” County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said. “You don't want to make the improvement before that the need is going to be there, and so that's a constant balance.”