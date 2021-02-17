Palmer will not seek another term on Board of Supervisors

Albemarle County Supervisor Liz Palmer will not seek a third term on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors this year.

Palmer, who was elected to her first term serving the Samuel Miller District in 2013 and a second term in 2017, said in an interview that she decided not to run again because she’s accomplished some of what she wanted to get done in her two terms.

“It has really been enjoyable in a lot of ways — you learn a lot and I've enjoyed meeting a lot of the people that I have met,” she said. “However, I just think it's time for me to do something else.”

Palmer said she’s not planning on running for any other public office.

She said she’s proud of her work to get the Ivy transfer station up and running, keep the water supply plan moving and to keep the county courts in downtown Charlottesville.