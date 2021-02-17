Palmer will not seek another term on Board of Supervisors

Albemarle County Supervisor Liz Palmer will not seek a third term on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors this year.
Palmer, who was elected to her first term serving the Samuel Miller District in 2013 and a second term in 2017, said in an interview that she decided not to run again because she’s accomplished some of what she wanted to get done in her two terms.
“It has really been enjoyable in a lot of ways — you learn a lot and I've enjoyed meeting a lot of the people that I have met,” she said. “However, I just think it's time for me to do something else.”
Palmer said she’s not planning on running for any other public office.
She said she’s proud of her work to get the Ivy transfer station up and running, keep the water supply plan moving and to keep the county courts in downtown Charlottesville.
“One of my favorite smaller things was to get the board meetings online,” she said. “That was one of the things I said the first time I ran that I wanted to support. I think it increases participation and so then folks know what the Board of Supervisors is doing.”
Supervisors Diantha McKeel of the Jack Jouett District and Board Chair Ned Gallaway of the Rio District are also up for reelection this year. Neither has publicly announced whether they will seek re-election.
No other candidates have publicly announced campaign plans, but Palmer said there is likely a “really good candidate coming forward” soon for the Samuel Miller District seat.
Equity and Inclusion MOU
Both the Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council at their respective virtual meetings this week approved a memorandum of understanding for collaboration between Charlottesville, Albemarle and the University of Virginia on equity and inclusion.
Officials from all three entities met in the fall to discuss the MOU, which includes pledges to evaluate current programs and policies, deepen the commitment to equity and "designate resources including staff members assigned to promote success.”
At the council meeting, Kaki Dimock, city director of human services, said staff from each body has met, and listed a number of possible collaborations, including activities to improve mental health services, expand financial opportunities, increase human service and human rights programming, adopt a regional tribal consultation policy and investing in permanent supportive housing.
“There’s a long list of possibilities for us, in terms of this collaboration,” she said, and that staff from the entities are meeting again Friday, and will present viable options as soon as possible.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker said she was hopeful that they would be able to accomplish the goals.
At the board meeting, Gallaway pointed out that in the staff report it said that there was no budget impact anticipated.
“ ... This should have incredible budget impact, and we should be directing resources in a way that makes this MOU come to life,” he said.