The Orange County School Board plans to meet on Monday.

The school board’s agenda includes a presentation on an overnight field trip request for students to visit the Virginia Association of the Technology Student Association annual leadership conference, Technosphere, at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton.

At Monday’s meeting there will also be an update on the Smart Community STEM Camp, a presentation on the 2023-24 Perkins Grant application, a recommendation to award the contract for gym floor replacement and a presentation on 2023-24 lease renewals for ball fields.

In closed session, the board intends to go over personnel matters.

Monday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Taylor Education Administration Complex at 200 Dailey Drive in Orange.