Online atlas puts trends, tweets, posts and polls in political perspective

“It’s more important than ever to provide as much context as possible to political polling numbers,” Clifford Young, president of U.S. public affairs at Ipsos, said in a statement.

“On-the-ground analysis of what issues are being discussed on the internet and in the media, what people are seeing on their social media feeds, how many new cases of COVID-19 there are in a given state, how bad unemployment has gotten, these factors all matter a great deal and we ensured they were a major feature in our platform,” Young said.

Some of the information is less than shocking. Virginians, the atlas indicates, support Democrat Joe Biden over President Donald Trump. Biden has a 56% favorability rate in the election across the state while Trump has a 41% approval rating.

Locally, the atlas shows 50% of Albemarle County residents approve of Trump, even though 56% favor Biden. It is possible in the figures to both approve of Trump’s performance but prefer to vote for Biden. Trump’s approval rating has jumped 11% in the last week.

Charlottesville residents, on the other hand, give Trump only a 23% approval rating and that rating has dropped 2% in the last week. The city residents favor Biden by 70%, according to the atlas.