One third of Albemarle ballots 'sitting unscanned in USPS facilities' according to lawsuit

Albemarle Registrar Jake Washburne said he received a lot of inquiries about Ballot Scout last November.

“It was clearly not working all that great,” he said. “I haven't gotten so many this year again, but I have gotten a few emails saying “I can't see where my ballot is, can you tell me if you received it?”

One caller said they had no information on Ballot Scout, but when Washburne checked, it had already been scanned as received by the county.

“Yet, according to him, he was getting nothing out of Ballot Scout,” he said.

On its website, Ballot Scout notes that “certain postal facilities may not have the scanning equipment to continue scanning the ballot or the USPS may be sorting the ballot in a way that does not move the ballot through the relevant scanning machines.”

Washburne said the county sent out 7,691 mail-in ballots and have received back 4,484 as of Wednesday. Typically, many come in during the last week before the election, he said.

“Over the years the overall return rate has only been about 80% or 82%, so I hope we're going to be in reasonably decent shape,” Washburne said