Old tensions renewed on CACVB board

“The localities could not get the board at the time, the way it was situated before, to do anything that the localities wanted because they were not in a majority situation,” she said. “… The reason that the numbers are the way they are is because the people who have the fiduciary responsibility of the money need to be able to make sure that things are being done according to the right processes.”

Mallek said she sees “spectacular improvement in every way” with the new management of the bureau.

“I'm also not in a hurry to go do something else,” she said in February. “I know that there are people in the industry who want handouts — they want their help — and I understand they're desperate, but I'm very concerned that this organization may get itself stewed up in the same round and round and round in circles that was going on before.”

George Hodson, the county tourism representative on the board who works with Veritas Vineyard & Winery, said there have been times in the past where he wished there were more industry voices in the conversation.

“I felt like ultimately … the responsibility that the elected officials have is very different than what the industry is seeking sometimes,” he said. “I think both are valid, and I think having that balance in the right way is critical.”