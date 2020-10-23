Oberdorfer leaving Charlottesville for city manager role in Ohio

As deputy city manager, Oberdorfer was tasked with oversight of public works, public utilities and Neighborhood Development Services.

Oberdorfer grew up in northeastern Ohio and said the move will put him closer to family. He commended the employees he worked with in management and the Public Works Department.

"I was really blessed to have a great team," he said. "With its employees and their dedication, Charlottesville is really blessed."

Interim City Manager John Blair said officials haven’t yet determined what will happen with the position following Oberdorfer’s departure.

“I’m happy for Paul and excited for him to advance his career as a city manager,” Blair said. “I thank him for his service to the city of Charlottesville.”

Oberdorfer's appointment was part of Richardson's reorganization of the city manager’s office in July 2019 from two assistant city managers to four deputy city managers.