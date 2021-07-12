No stopping pickleball: 2 Darden Towe tennis courts converted for new use

Without enough funding for brand-new pickleball courts, Johnson and Teddy Hamilton, the former club president, worked to come up with the conversion proposal, which cost about $20,000 for the painting and nets.

“Once we got the buzz out and said, ‘Hey, we have this proposal, we really think this might actually go through,’ goodness, it just spread like wildfire at that point and we were able to get people to help donate,” Johnson said. “All we needed were those 'yes'es, those approvals from the city and county, and off we went.”

Albemarle Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley said she and Supervisor Donna Price "crushed" City Councilors Lloyd Snook and Michael Payne in a game of pickleball at the Palooza.

LaPisto-Kirtley said she's only heard from two area residents who questioned the conversion.

"We still want tennis and, hopefully, we can build more tennis courts and more pickleball courts in the future, but there's definitely a bigger, larger need for pickleball," she said.

Smith said the cricket pitch, mainly in use by the Charlottesville Cricket Club, at the park was established in a similar way and also went before the Darden Towe Park Committee.