Newly hired Charlottesville NDS director bails for job in Prince William; HR director leaving

Interim City Manager John Blair said he will speak with the council in a closed session to determine next steps in the hiring process.

Agrawal was set to take over for Alex Ikefuna, who was moved to a lesser role in February when then-City Manager Tarron Richardson reorganized the department.

Ikefuna has held his post since 2015, but would have become deputy director for zoning when Agrawal started.

Missy Creasy, who was assistant director of the department, had her title changed to deputy director for planning.

Meanwhile, the city is seeking a director of human resources, as well. Director Michele Vineyard’s last day is Nov. 30, according to city spokesman Brian Wheeler.

Blair said the position was posted earlier this month. Vineyard plans to work part time after her last day to assist in the transition to a new director.

The job posting closes on Nov. 30. It seeks someone with eight to 10 years of experience and comes with a salary range of $100,000 to $156,178.