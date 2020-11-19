Newly hired Charlottesville NDS director bails for job in Prince William; HR director leaving

The man Charlottesville recently hired to lead Neighborhood Development Services has instead taken a job with Prince William County.
Meanwhile, the city is seeking a new human resources director as leadership continues to be shaken up.
The city announced on Nov. 4 that it had hired Parag Agrawal as its new director of NDS at a salary of $150,000.
On Thursday, Prince William County announced Agrawal had been hired at a salary of $170,000, according to the Prince William Times.
Charlottesville NDS oversees city planning, building inspections and property maintenance. It also includes the city engineer and manages the affordable housing program.
The director advises the City Council and staff on land-use issues and is ultimately responsible for the Planning Commission, the Board of Architectural Review and other advisory groups.
Interim City Manager John Blair said he will speak with the council in a closed session to determine next steps in the hiring process.
Agrawal was set to take over for Alex Ikefuna, who was moved to a lesser role in February when then-City Manager Tarron Richardson reorganized the department.
Ikefuna has held his post since 2015, but would have become deputy director for zoning when Agrawal started.
Missy Creasy, who was assistant director of the department, had her title changed to deputy director for planning.
Meanwhile, the city is seeking a director of human resources, as well. Director Michele Vineyard’s last day is Nov. 30, according to city spokesman Brian Wheeler.
Blair said the position was posted earlier this month. Vineyard plans to work part time after her last day to assist in the transition to a new director.
The job posting closes on Nov. 30. It seeks someone with eight to 10 years of experience and comes with a salary range of $100,000 to $156,178.
Vineyard started in October 2019, replacing longtime director Galloway Beck.
The city’s leadership has continued to turn over since the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally.
Since then, the city has five new city councilors, gone through two city managers, had two human resources directors leave and lost its police chief, communications director, clerk of council, registrar, parks and recreation director, city attorney, public works director, three deputy city managers, fire chief, manager of the Office of Human Rights and director of Charlottesville Area Transit. The city is also on its second interim city manager since the rally.
