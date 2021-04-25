Newcomer Andrews leads Albemarle supervisors race fundraising

Jim Andrews, a first-time candidate for the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, outraised fellow Democrats in the first reporting period of the 2021 race, pulling in nearly $25,900.

Democratic candidates for supervisor collectively raised more than $37,000 in the reporting period that ended March 31, according to state campaign finance reports.

Candidates for the Jack Jouett, Samuel Miller and Rio district seats submitted campaign finance reports to the Virginia Department of Elections last week for activity from Jan. 1 through March 31.

In total, three candidates have raised $37,481 this election cycle.

Newcomer Andrews, running unopposed for the Samuel Miller seat, raised $25,876 of that total.

Andrews received 29 contributions, including 21 over $100. He received $5,000 from each Sonja Smith and Michael Bills, well-known Democratic donors.

The Committee to Elect Liz Palmer contributed $2,517 to Andrews. Palmer currently holds the seat and is not running for re-election.