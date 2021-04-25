Newcomer Andrews leads Albemarle supervisors race fundraising

Jim Andrews, a first-time candidate for the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, outraised fellow Democrats in the first reporting period of the 2021 race, pulling in nearly $25,900.
Democratic candidates for supervisor collectively raised more than $37,000 in the reporting period that ended March 31, according to state campaign finance reports.
Candidates for the Jack Jouett, Samuel Miller and Rio district seats submitted campaign finance reports to the Virginia Department of Elections last week for activity from Jan. 1 through March 31.
In total, three candidates have raised $37,481 this election cycle.
Newcomer Andrews, running unopposed for the Samuel Miller seat, raised $25,876 of that total.
Andrews received 29 contributions, including 21 over $100. He received $5,000 from each Sonja Smith and Michael Bills, well-known Democratic donors.
The Committee to Elect Liz Palmer contributed $2,517 to Andrews. Palmer currently holds the seat and is not running for re-election.
Molly and Robert Hardie, owners of Keswick Hall, each gave Andrews $2,500, and Andrews received $1,000 from both Grey McLean, the founder and board chairman of the Community Climate Collaborative, and Alison Webb.
He also received $400 worth of in-kind contributions from Matthew Pickett for campaign photography.
Andrews spent $494 on ActBlue fees, $339 on his filing fee and $94 on a P.O. box rental. He has $24,548 remaining.
Jack Jouett Supervisor Diantha McKeel, who is running unopposed for a third term, raised $11,605 during the reporting period.
She received five contributions, including three over $100. McKeel received $10,000 from Seminole Trail Management LLC.
She also received $1,000 from former Supervisor Dennis Rooker and $500 from Cythia Neff. Both Neff and Rooker also made contributions to Andrews.
McKeel spent $532 this reporting period, including $339 on her filing fee, $133 to purchase checks and $59 on ActBlue service charges.
She had a balance at the start of this election cycle, and has $25,543 remaining.
Rio Supervisor Ned Gallaway, who is running unopposed for a second term, received no contributions during the filing period. He spent $28 on web services.