New state law on overtime wages causing headaches, proving costly for municipalities

“The ordinance does not preclude people from volunteering; it puts the county in a position of liability for up to three years of back overtime pay,” Supervisor Toni Williams said at a board meeting in June. “The county and the county residents could potentially have a three-year look back period for unpaid work, aka volunteering, at the overtime rate.”

The board passed a resolution asking the county attorney to ask for an opinion from state Attorney General Mark Herring regarding the changes, how the amendments apply to Louisa and if it’s possible for the county to get written waivers from fire and EMS employees so it could reinstitute the practice of allowing them to volunteer.

Supervisor Duane Adams said this was an issue of unintended consequences.

“Our friends in Richmond did not realize all the consequences of some of the legislation that they passed,” he said. “I think this action we're taking this evening by trying to get the attorney general's opinion will continue to strengthen the volunteer and career blended staff that we have in fire and EMS, which is what we all want to see. … Right now, it's a very bad situation, so I hope we can get it resolved.”

Board Chairman Bob Babyok said the county was trying to get clarification and “make the best of a bad situation.”

“Hopefully, we can get a waiver or some kind of allowance to not have to comply with this, what we call unfair, ridiculous rule,” he said.

