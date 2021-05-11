New land use map draft allows more opportunities for affordable housing development

Ronald Sessoms, a planner with Rhodeside and Harwell, said Cville Plans Together is working to address the legacy that racial covenant neighborhoods of the Jim Crow era still have on the city today.

“We all know that these racial covenants do not exist today, they’re not enforced today, but it’s important to recognize that these laws did once exist and they did help shape the development of the city, particularly around the demographic profiles of different communities within the city,” Sessoms said.

Sessoms said the map has been revised to allow more areas for medium- or “soft”-density housing, such as duplexes or townhomes. This is a change from the plan presented in March, which was criticized by affordable housing activists for not allowing for more medium-density housing.

Much of the city’s current residential land use is taken up by single-family homes or high-density apartment complexes. Medium-density housing is considered to be a more affordable housing option for residents who may not be able to afford a single-family home but also would prefer not to live in highly populated complexes or public housing facilities.