New Jaunt CEO wants to learn from agency's past missteps

“We see ourselves as a public entity, but if we were to become an RTA we will definitely be that way,” Rieck said. “We're in a great position to be an RTA because of our multi-county presence. So that'll be my goal. but we certainly need to follow the lead of the local community and consensus building process which might dictate a different path.”

The DRPT review also requires Jaunt to develop a new Transit Development Plan, which is required for any public transit operator receiving state funding and serves as a guide for transit agencies around ongoing and future operations of the agency.

“We're very eager to pursue that,” Rieck said. “I'm hopeful we can make it a very inclusive process, get out in the public, and maybe have some public meetings, or virtual meetings, whatever is allowed.”

In the short-term, his main priority is to work on getting to know the organization better, he said.

“How do we do what we do, and where is there room for improvement?” he said.

Karen Davis, who served as Jaunt’s interim CEO for the last year, was recently promoted to deputy CEO. Davis has worked for Jaunt for more than a decade and served as COO before moving into the interim CEO position.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to continue to serve Jaunt and the community in this capacity,” Davis said in an announcement. “I am committed to Jaunt’s staff and our customers and I look forward to advancing our mission and vision in lockstep with Ted.”

