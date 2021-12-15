New Charlottesville officials sworn in

Charlottesville’s newest elected officials were sworn in on Wednesday morning on the steps of the Charlottesville Circuit Court. Two new members of City Council and two new members of the city school board will serve the city in the new year.

Brian Pinkston and former school board member Juandiego Wade were sworn in as the newest members of Charlottesville’s City Council. Incumbent Lisa Larson-Torres and newcomers Emily Dooley and Dom Morse were sworn in to the Charlottesville City School Board. Charlottesville Circuit Court Clerk Llezelle Agustin Dugger officiated the ceremony.

“It feels like a sense of accomplishment, a sense of relief, a lot of gratitude. I’ve been humbled by the opportunity,” Pinkston said. “We’ve got a lot of hard work to do, but I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to it.”

Wade voiced a similar sentiment.

“I’m really excited. I feel like this is a culmination of 30 years of me investing in this community by volunteering, by working, by mentoring,” Wade said. “This is an opportunity for me to take my service and devotion to the city to the next level … we have a lot to do. The cupboard is full of things to do.”

The new councilors and board members will take their posts on Jan. 1. The first City Council meeting of 2022 will be Jan. 3, and the first school board meeting will be on Jan. 6.

