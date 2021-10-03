Neighbors worry about traffic, smell with proposed southern Albemarle convenience center

Peter Bertone said he was concerned about the possible increase in traffic from a safety perspective, particularly for bicyclists who ride the roads in that area.

“For anybody who's proposing this facility, they ought to ride along Plank Road and they ought to ride along Esmont Road and see how dangerous it is to bikers, and other people who use the roads,” he said.

Both Bertone and the Wests questioned why the community meeting was not held in-person.

“I'm a trustee of the engineering school at the University of Virginia, a public institution, we are holding a meeting on [Oct. 15] in person,” Bertone said. “I served on a subcommittee of the Board of Visitors at the University of Virginia over the summer, where we were thinking about issues of tuition at the University of Virginia, a public institution. Those meetings were in-person and open to the public if they wanted to attend. We'd have a better dialogue and communication and exchange of ideas if this were in person.”

Albemarle has held nearly all of its public meetings virtually since the beginning of the pandemic. According to Virginia Department of Health data, September had one of the highest counts of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area since the pandemic began.

Some area residents used the question and answer chat box to say they were happy to possibly have a convenient location to recycle, and that they would be able to quit their private curbside trash service to use the tag-a-bag at the new site.

