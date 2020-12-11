Neighbors worried dam project will snarl traffic

Fort said an old road alignment that is currently being used as a service road will be evaluated to see if it could be utilized as a temporary detour for use during construction.

“This will likely involve some pretty significant grading in order to comply with [the Virginia Department of Transportation’s] requirements for horizontal and vertical slopes, and sight distance requirements,” she said. “It’s also going to rely on old bridge abutments to be sufficiently safe to support a temporary bridge over Beaver Creek, so we’re going to need to study that in more detail as we proceed with this work.”

The dam was built in 1963, but changes to state regulations over time mean that the dam’s spillway caused it to be classified as a high hazard dam, meaning that failure could cause loss of life or serious economic damage.

Dams are given a high, significant or low hazard classification based on the likely effects that a dam failure would have on people and property downstream. The classifications dictate additional certification requirements and how often dams must be inspected.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}