Neighbors seek to non-suit Rachel's Haven petition

The rezoning came with several restrictions eliminating all nonresidential uses other than for an educational or daycare facility associated with the church.

Other conditions, or proffers, say that at least four units would be available as affordable housing. The church has said that four to six units will be set aside as independent housing for people with developmental disabilities, but that is not included as a proffer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Opponents of the rezoning have reiterated that they support the church’s mission but say they are concerned with ramifications of commercial zoning.

The church filed a motion in June asking the court to rule in the case because it was holding up the project.

The motion to non-suit says all the petitioners except Mark Kavit have signed and agreed to not move forward with the petition. It cites financial concerns and health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic, while mentioning an “outright attack on our group” through Facebook and Nextdoor.

The petition argued that the rezoning is improper because it violates state law and the city’s Comprehensive Plan and that meeting notice requirements weren’t met.