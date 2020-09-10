Neighbors pan potential 170-unit development on Stribling Avenue

Commissioners echoed some of the concerns from neighbors about infrastructure in the area and potential impacts.

“Unless we can approve the infrastructure, it’s going to be difficult approving the density on the site,” Commissioner Hosea Mitchell said.

The development would come with a $500,000 contribution to fund infrastructure improvements. Brennen Duncan, the city’s traffic engineer, said the money could be used to leverage state funds.

Commissioner Rory Stolzenberg said the city long ago should have invested in the area and the development would expedite that process while adding to the tax base.

“This project is the way to make it happen,” he said. “It pays for itself and more.”

Armstrong is finalizing engineering and designs and, once the application is finished, the proposal will be set for a public hearing before the commission and the City Council.

Once the application is finalized, the proposal is to rezone the property from a split single- and two-family residential district to Planned Unit Development.

At an earlier work session, Armstrong proposed 68 lots with duplexes, but the commission had indicated it supported something more dense.