MPO signs off on county road designations

Future projects along four roads in Albemarle County are another step closer to again being regulated by county design guidelines.

On Wednesday, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization voted to approve a request to change the functional classification from major collector to minor arterial for portions of Avon Street Extended, Barracks Road from the city of Charlottesville limits to Georgetown Road, Route 53 and U.S. 250 from Route 22 to the county line.

If ultimately approved by the Federal Highway Administration, Albemarle can again require developers to apply and go before the county’s Architectural Review Board, which regulates the design of development along county entrance corridors.

“We looked at all those roads that were … classified as collectors that were also entrance corridors, and not all of them, but a lot of them appeared to us to be operating as arterials, minor arterials,” said Kevin McDermott, an Albemarle planning manager.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2018, Albemarle staff realized that eight of the county’s 21 entrance corridor roads did not meet state code requirements. At that time the county stopped applying the entrance corridor regulations to those streets or segments of streets.