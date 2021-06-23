MPO gets input on possible transportation projects

The proposed project would create a grade-separated interchange or a “flyover” to move traffic between the U.S. 250 Bypass and U.S. 29. The entrance/exit points onto the ramp would be located on U.S. 250 west of the interchange with U.S. 29 and on U.S. 29 just south of the intersection between U.S. 29 and Seminole Court, utilizing the existing U.S. 29 median to support the structure. Kondor estimated it would cost about $50 million.

“I think the biggest concern that we have as staff is that one of the reasons our Hydraulic project in round four [of Smart Scale] was so successful was because we were able to leverage the $18 million that had been designated for the [Route] 29 Solutions to decrease the amount of the cost that we were actually asking for through the Smart Scale process,” said Sandy Shackelford, director of planning and transportation for the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.

“If we move forward, there's some concern that this project would not be eligible unless we rescinded the award that we were given for the round four project, and then if that occurs, then we would lose that $18 million contribution and this last round was the last time that projects would be eligible [to use the $18 million].”