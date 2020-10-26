More than 47,000 votes already cast locally

“I think we have a pretty comprehensive security plan in place and everybody should be safe,” Bright said. “We’ve looked at everything we need to and then an extra step.”

Police will not be stationed at polling sites, although some precincts will have officials directing traffic.

A new law allows Virginians to drop their mail-in ballot in a drop box instead of having to return it via mail. Albemarle’s drop box is in front of the main entrance to the 5th Street County Office Building, while Charlottesville’s is outside of the registrar’s office in the City Hall Annex.

Boxes also will be available at precincts from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Board member Anne Hemenway said three election officers will be assigned to the outside of polling places to monitor the ballot drop boxes. At least two officers will be outside of the precinct at all times and can report any issues to the precinct chief.

When the precinct chief announces polls are closing, the officers will walk through the line to confirm no voters are waiting to cast their ballot in the drop box. They also will check with voters waiting in curbside voting spaces.