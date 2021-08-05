MonU soccer club gains greater utilization of its fields

Monticello United Soccer Club can now use its fields on Polo Grounds Road for more hours a day during more months of the year.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday evening approved amendments to a special-use permit that now allows the club to use the fields from 8 a.m. to 30 minutes after sunset daily and removes a prohibition on game play during July and August.

Maynard Sipe, an attorney representing MonU, said the changes will better enable the organization to serve the youth players and their families.

“Some of the restrictions from 2012, particularly hours and times of the year, have proven too restrictive,” he said.

The amended permit also increases the number of fields from four to seven. No more than four fields can be used for competitions at any one time, but the additional fields allow the club to have warmups and non-game uses on the extra fields, and rotate uses among more fields.

When the original special-use permit was approved, concerns were raised about traffic impacts on Polo Grounds Road. Since that approval, the Polo Grounds Road-U.S. 29 intersection has been signalized, three turn lanes have been added to Polo Grounds Road at the intersection and westbound access to Rio Mills Road has ended, according to the staff report.