Monacans offer commitments to water authority if project site is changed

“This was an attempt to calm any conspiracy theories and to reaffirm what we've been saying all along, which is we can be your partner if you comply with the law and regulations and common sense and move this to a different place, and at minimum, we will not be an obstacle.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If JRWA engages consultant Gray & Pape (which it has) to identify and test for cultural resources in the alternative area, and the nation has an opportunity “to provide input on and review the testing plan in advance, to receive timely copies of the results, and to be notified immediately if human remains are discovered along the route,” and the testing does not “confirm or strongly indicate” the presence of human remains on the alternative routes, then the Monacans make four commitments, the letter states.

The tribe will collaborate “fully and expeditiously” with JRWA toward reaching an agreement on a treatment plan for construction on alternatives, the letter says, including “no financial mitigation payments to the nation for any harms to cultural resources with which the Nation is associated, but the parties will endeavor to secure the agreement of landowners to turn over to the Nation any excavated artifacts.”