Monacan burials not found so far at potential Fluvanna water project site

Greg Werkheiser, an attorney for the Monacans, said this initial information was seen as “so far, so good.”

“But the report, the investigation, has not yet been released,” he said. “When it is, we’ll be able to reach a conclusion as to whether or not this path is viable.”

Justin Curtis, an attorney for JRWA, said the project team is working to develop more information on budgets and the timeline for the next steps.

“This time next month, when we come to address the board, the project team will be anticipating making a recommendation and proposal to the board that the board authorized the development of a permit application for a pump station at the 1C alternative location,” he said.

As part of the survey, Glenn said the archaeologists conducted background research into previous sites in the area, the land use history of the area and settling patterns, and developed a sampling plan using state guidelines.