Mobile vaccination unit begins Monday run on Downtown Mall

“It feels good. I'm happy to be able to make the vaccine more accessible,” he said.

Tate Veerl, 12, was the first person to get a shot at the mobile unit Monday. Veerl got the Pfizer vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines have not been approved for those under 18.

“It doesn’t hurt at all. It makes your life easier,” Veerl said.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get vaccinated

John, who declined to provide his last name, wasn’t planning to get the vaccine Monday, but saw the mobile clinic and decided to take advantage of the opportunity. He chose the Pfizer vaccine.

“I got it to be safe from the virus. The experience was easy,” he said.

The signup process, which takes a few minutes to complete, assesses potential health risks. Then, the patient heads into the unit to get a shot. The doors are closed for privacy, with only one patient allowed in the vehicle at a time. Following the shot, patients are required to wait at the site for 15 minutes in case of a negative reaction.