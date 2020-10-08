Mixed-use Albemarle Business Campus gets greenlight from supervisors

The Board of Supervisors can waive the requirement for at least two housing types if at least two housing types are already present within a quarter-mile of the proposed district. There are at least four housing types that are already present within a quarter-mile of the proposed district, according to county staff.

Redinger said if the project were granted the exception, he would be able to build 128 multi-family units. Without the exception, he would build 100 multi-family units and 10 rental townhouses, which could be between 10 and 18 total units with an accessory unit on the first floor.

“I really like your addition, and I really appreciate that you put the townhouses in the accessory units in there,” Palmer said. “I would rather see that happen, then have the flexibility of removing those, and that's how I see the special exception.”

Other supervisors said they were fine with the exception, allowing Redinger to have one type of unit.