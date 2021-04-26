McClellan unveils voting rights plan during local campaign stop

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan stopped in Charlottesville on Monday to unveil her plan to expand voting rights if elected.

Standing by the Free Speech Wall at the end of the Downtown Mall, a masked McClellan was flanked by a few dozen supporters as she spoke about her plan to expand voting rights. McClellan, who has served in the General Assembly for 16 years, is one of five candidates vying for the Democratic nomination.

McClellan’s campaign stop came during the first week of early voting ahead of the June 8 Democratic primary.

The issue of voter suppression is personal, she said, pointing to experiences that her great-grandfather experienced when trying to register to vote in 1901, during the first wave of voter suppression targeted at Black Americans.

“My great-grandfather had to take a literacy test and find three white people to vouch for him just to be able to register to vote in 1901,” she said. “That was the first wave and it lasted a long time, as my grandfather and my own father had to pay poll taxes in order to vote.”

Many states are working to make voting more difficult, McClellan said, but Virginia is not among those states, which is a trend she plans to continue.