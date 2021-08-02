McAuliffe talks rural broadband expansion during Fluvanna campaign stop

The funding is part of $4.3 billion Virginia received as part of the plan, which the state General Assembly began deciding how to spend in a special session that kicked off Monday.

McAuliffe said access to broadband in rural communities has become all the more important during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many workers and students to rely more heavily on the internet.

“I am passionate about this and have been for a long time, but I’m really passionate after COVID when you think that 14% of our students did not have access to broadband,” he said. “That is very unfair that children who have to do online learning because their schools were closed do not have the access to get the materials they need.”

During the roundtable discussion with the co-op leaders, John Hewa, president of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, talked to McAuliffe about electrical vehicles. Describing the vehicles as a tremendous opportunity for sustainability, Hewa said they can be even more valuable to those in rural communities who do a lot of driving.