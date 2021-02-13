Mayor says her credit card use is under investigation

In a different post, Walker estimated that she had spent less than $1,000 on gift cards in the last three years.

Walker also posted a Feb. 3 memo from Acting City Attorney Lisa Robertson that says Robertson recently received two referrals reporting possible unauthorized public expenditures. In one instance, city staff noticed that a recent speaker at an October City Council meeting received a donation to her nonprofit in connection with her presentation, according to the memo.

“There is no contract engaging the individual as a speaker for a fee; even if there had been, City Council has not, by ordinance or resolution, authorized any individual councilor(s) to purchase goods or services,” Robertson said in the memo.

Robertson also said that she was contacted and asked for a legal opinion about whether it was lawful for a city councilor to “purchase and offer gift cards, paid for from City Council funds, and distribute the cards to individuals who participated in group meetings convened by an individual councilor,” or “to direct staff to compensate an individual (a local attorney) who attended and participated in meetings of that group, but who does not want a gift card.”