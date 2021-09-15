Many Albemarle government employees vaccinated

Willie Mae Gray, a BRHD community health worker in Albemarle, told the Board of Supervisors that she has been working to get county residents vaccinated.

“We’re finding that we’re getting a lot of hesitancy from some folks, but at the same time, people are welcoming us being there and giving them that information that they need to make that informed decision for themselves and their family members,” she said.

Gray said they often get names and phone numbers of those who decline to get vaccinated and follow back up with them.

“A lot of times when we follow back up with them and give them a phone call and just ask, ‘Have you changed your mind? Is it something you think you want to do to protect yourself and your family?’ she said. “Surprisingly, a lot will tell us ‘Yes.’”

Supervisor Liz Palmer asked if the health district was tracking the number of vaccinated Albemarle residents who are hospitalized, and said she knew two vaccinated people in intensive care.

“If that’s a number that VDH is tracking, it’s one that we can’t share publicly,” McKay said. “A lot of our data, particularly related to vaccination status and cases among those who are fully vaccinated, is reported at the regional level.”

