Mail-in ballot error affecting western Albemarle precincts

Voters in three precincts in western Albemarle County may have been sent an incorrect absentee mail-in ballot, according to the county.
Voters who typically cast their ballots at Crozet (voting at Crozet Elementary School), Brownsville (voting at Brownsville Elementary School) and Mechum’s River (voting at Western Albemarle High School) precincts may be affected, and voters should call (434) 529-7127 or email VoterRegistration@albemarle.org.
According to a news release from the county, the he Albemarle County Voter Registration and Elections Office is working to contact those who may be affected.
Voters who received incorrect ballots should not fill them out and should immediately contact the county's voter registration and elections office or bring the incorrect ballot to the Registrar’s office at the Fifth Street County Office Building, 1600 5th Street.
“We regret the error and the inconvenience it has caused to our voters,” said county Registrar Jake Washburne in the news release. “We’re working to notify the mail-in voters in those precincts by phone, mail and email so we can get them the right ballots as soon as possible.”
The local Republican and Democratic party organizations are also helping obtain contact information for affected voters so that they can be notified as quickly as possible without relying solely on mail, as area postal service has been experiencing delays.
The error does not affect voters from those three precincts who have voted early in person, the county said.
The correct ballot for those precincts includes the House of Delegates race for the 25th district and is labeled Ballot Style #009 in the lower right-hand corner. Voters who received a different ballot should immediately contact the county's voter registration and elections office. — Staff reports