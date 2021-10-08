Mail-in ballot error affecting western Albemarle precincts

Voters in three precincts in western Albemarle County may have been sent an incorrect absentee mail-in ballot, according to the county.

Voters who typically cast their ballots at Crozet (voting at Crozet Elementary School), Brownsville (voting at Brownsville Elementary School) and Mechum’s River (voting at Western Albemarle High School) precincts may be affected, and voters should call (434) 529-7127 or email VoterRegistration@albemarle.org.

According to a news release from the county, the he Albemarle County Voter Registration and Elections Office is working to contact those who may be affected.

Voters who received incorrect ballots should not fill them out and should immediately contact the county's voter registration and elections office or bring the incorrect ballot to the Registrar’s office at the Fifth Street County Office Building, 1600 5th Street.

“We regret the error and the inconvenience it has caused to our voters,” said county Registrar Jake Washburne in the news release. “We’re working to notify the mail-in voters in those precincts by phone, mail and email so we can get them the right ballots as soon as possible.”