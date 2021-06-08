Low turnout so far in Charlottesville and Albemarle County for Democratic primary

Voter turnout in Charlottesville and Albemarle County was below previous years’ rates as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to election data.

Per voter data, in Charlottesville — which has Democratic primaries for commonwealth’s attorney and the City Council, in addition to three statewide Democratic primaries — 6.3% of registered voters had turned out as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. This is down from 9.2% and 11.6% at the same time of the day in 2019 and 2017, respectively.

Turnout was even lower in Albemarle County, with 3.5% of registered voters having cast a ballot by 1 p.m.

Jake Washburn, registrar for the county, said that though rates were low, it was not unexpected for a single-party primary with no local primaries.

“The last couple years it has been a little difficult to gauge turnout because usually a single party primary, if you look over the past 10, 12, 14 years, we'll hover around a total of 7-10% for the whole day,” he said. “But then, last year, for the Democratic congressional primary, that Dr. Cameron Webb won, there was a 20% turnout, which was a lot for a single party primary.”