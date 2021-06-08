 Skip to main content
Low turnout so far in Charlottesville and Albemarle County for Democratic primary
Low turnout so far in Charlottesville and Albemarle County for Democratic primary

Sample ballots are passed out to voters at Albemarle High School on Election Day 2019.

 DAILY PROGRESS FILE

Voter turnout in Charlottesville and Albemarle County was below previous years’ rates as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to election data.

Per voter data, in Charlottesville — which has Democratic primaries for commonwealth’s attorney and the City Council, in addition to three statewide Democratic primaries — 6.3% of registered voters had turned out as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. This is down from 9.2% and 11.6% at the same time of the day in 2019 and 2017, respectively.

Turnout was even lower in Albemarle County, with 3.5% of registered voters having cast a ballot by 1 p.m.

Jake Washburn, registrar for the county, said that though rates were low, it was not unexpected for a single-party primary with no local primaries.

“The last couple years it has been a little difficult to gauge turnout because usually a single party primary, if you look over the past 10, 12, 14 years, we'll hover around a total of 7-10% for the whole day,” he said. “But then, last year, for the Democratic congressional primary, that Dr. Cameron Webb won, there was a 20% turnout, which was a lot for a single party primary.”

The percentages of votes cast Tuesday did not incorporate in-person early voting or mail-in ballots, which have increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Tuesday, 1,141 voters cast early in-person ballots in Charlottesville and an additional 571 had mailed in ballots. Albemarle County saw around 1,350 early in-person votes and around 1,600 votes by mail, Washburn said.

These numbers have the chance to grow as any mail-in ballot received by noon Friday and postmarked by Tuesday’s date will be counted.

“It used to be that the shut-off was today and if we had them by then, they counted; if we didn't, then tough beans,” Washburn said. “So we may end up getting a combination of 3,000 early in-person and mail-in votes, which is a whole lot for a single-party primary.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither locality had reported any significant issue with polling locations.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. and any registered voter may cast a ballot in the primary.

