Loopholes in Conflict of Interests Act create blindspots in local oversight

Late filings

Eleven city officials missed the deadline to file either the Statement of Economic Interest or the real estate disclosures, according to documents provided under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. Only missing the deadline on the Statement of Economic Interest comes with a fine.

While the law says that real estate disclosure forms are supposed to be filed by Feb. 1, it does not include any penalty for filing late.

The problem comes from a missing part of the act around the civil penalty. That section of the law refers to a penalty for other types of disclosures, but doesn’t reference the real estate declarations.

For 2020, Feb. 1 fell on a Saturday so the forms were due on the following Monday, which was Feb. 3.

Brackney’s form, submitted on Feb. 4, was the only full Statement of Economic Interest among city officials filed after state-mandated deadlines and should have resulted in a civil fine. Gabbay’s form was due Aug. 3 under recently approved changes to the law but, as of Thursday, had still not been filed.

Thomas emailed Platania on Feb. 4 to say that Brackney’s form had not been filed on time. She followed-up on Feb. 5 to say that the form had been filed.