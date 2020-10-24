Longstanding problems with Charlottesville public housing being tackled under new leadership

However, Sales said the authority is instead averaging $753 per unit because of the cost of rent in the area. The authority also is working with families at 30% of the area median income, with an average income of $13,300, Sales said.

Sales said the less money a family makes, the more money the housing authority must contribute to rent, which eats up funding for the program. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, CRHA’s average contribution to vouchers was as high as $867.

Another issue HUD identified was that no one was separately and directly managing the oversight of the voucher and inspection programs, which caused problems with both. CRHA has rewritten its administrative plan to address the programs.

The 75 vouchers create an additional $5,100 in monthly administrative fees that can be used to hire another staff member to run the program and conduct inspections.

For the first time in four years, CRHA’s waitlist for the housing-choice voucher units is at zero. The agency is planning to reopen the waitlist in November.

CRHA’s goal is to reach zero vacancies by Dec. 31.

Sales called it a “lofty goal, but it is achievable.”

Eviction diversion