Location of proposed Greenwood cell tower questioned

“We're about a mile from Blue Mountain Brewery and when they have a huge crowd up there, you can forget trying to get on,” she said. “We also have a winery that's going in across the road from us, which is going to bring more huge crowds into this area, and we desperately need more cell service in this area.”

Alice Scruby said she and her husband own the historic property across the road from the proposed site, and their family has owned the land for more than 100 years.

“If you came to my property or the proposed site, I believe the first thing you would notice is the interstate that sliced through our family's farm in the 1960s … cutting the farm in two,” she said.

“... It was a tremendous impact on the farm, and something we will have to live with forever at the farm, because it was for the greater good for people liking to drive up and down the interstate every day. And now we all like to talk on our cellphones and get on the internet every day, and these services are greatly needed.”

The special-use permit is scheduled to go before the county’s Architectural Review Board on Feb. 1, as it’s along an entrance corridor, as well as the Agricultural-Forestal Districts Advisory Committee on the same day, as the site is adjacent to the Yellow Mountain Agricultural and Forestal District.

It is tentatively scheduled to go before the county Planning Commission on March 2 and the Board of Supervisors on April 7.

