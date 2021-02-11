Local student helps affect policy change

“I’ve heard some of the opposition to this legislation and I believe most of the opposition points are based in ‘civic’ and ‘political’ not being clearly defined to some saying we should be leaving it up to the individual school boards,” Hillis said. “From my experience, my school board is politically aligned one way and so are the administrators, so if I were to request for something like this to be passed at the local level, the door would be slammed in my face.”

The bill ultimately passed the education committee on a 17-5 vote, but not before attracting criticism from Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, who argued the decision to allow students time off for political and civic work should be left to principals and not the General Assembly.

In an email to the Daily Progress, Avoli said he is not opposed to each school district setting policies for excusing these types of absences and cannot imagine an example in which a principal would deny a civically-engaged student the ability to get involved and be excused from school.