Local officials signal opposition to MSA changes

The Charlottesville Metropolitan Statistical Area is at risk of being downgraded, depending on population changes from the 2020 Census and new proposed definitions.

The federal government is proposing changes to the standards for MSAs, which would increase the minimum population of an MSA’s urban area to 100,000 people. Areas with more than 10,000 people but fewer than the minimum to qualify as a metropolitan area are classified as Micropolitan Statistical Areas.

It’s unclear how the changes will affect the area if approved, and officials across the country and state have asked the Office of Management and Budget to delay or reconsider their adoption.

Locally, David Blount, the director of legislative services for the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, said uncertainty regarding the impacts of the change on the area led him to sign on to a letter asking for the proposal to be reevaluated.

“I think OMB, in some of the information they put out, said it is purely statistical, but I think there's more information that we saw coming out, and different groups were having questions about funding formulas and potential impacts — how might different federal funding allocations be impacted?” he said.