Local COVID restrictions easing

Supervisor Liz Palmer asked when the health district expects all adults in the Blue Ridge Health District who want a vaccine to be able to get one. Bonds said all of the moving pieces make it challenging to determine.

“I think if Johnson & Johnson comes back online when it’s expected to, I think that by the end of May anyone who wanted an appointment should have gotten at least a first dose at that point in time,” she said. “That’s my hope, please don’t hold me to it though.”

Bonds, who is also serving as interim director for the Rappahannock Health District, said localities in that district had spring break earlier than this area, and they did notice an increase in cases there in school-age children after the break.

“Now, that also corresponded to when most of the school districts are going back to four day a week in-person, and so it’s not clear if it was spring break or if it was the more frequent contact in the classroom,” she said.

All supervisors voted in favor of the COVID restriction changes.

“Masks are absolutely essential for everybody, and there also are large numbers of young people who will be months and months and months on their own [without a vaccine], and we have to protect them, as well,” Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said.