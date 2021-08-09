Living Earth School eyes new location near Batesville

“Why is that, and is there some plan to address that?” questioned Steven Rosenfield. “Or are there scholarship plans in the offering? ... How can you explain why there's so much whiteness, and what are your plans?”

Cunningham said Living Earth School is working to become a nonprofit, which they hope will allow them to reach more people.

“We want to be able to create partnerships with many other nonprofits that need to grow the reach of nature to those that don't normally get into nature,” he said. “It is an issue, and we're aware of it and it goes beyond color, it goes to LGBTQ, it goes to just anybody. We want to get people out, whether it's young or old, et cetera, so we really feel that that'll help.”

“I appreciate your sincerity. But we'll be watching and seeing what these hopes and dreams of yours amount to,” Rosenfield said.

Knott said they want to be able to get grants and funding to be able to pay staff a living wage and to be able to run programs with people who may not be able to afford to come now, and offered to meet with Rosenfield to get more feedback.