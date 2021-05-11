Less-dense version of Breezy Hill now being proposed

The proposed development’s main entrance is on U.S. 250, but it would also have a connection to Running Deer Drive, which is a public road.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, two road connections are required for the development. County Development Process Manager Megan Nedostup said she was told by the Virginia Department of Transportation that waiver of the requirement would not be supported.

The future land use plan in the Village of Rivanna Master Plan shows a proposed access point in this area from Running Deer into this property.

Armstrong said their first request for it was to have emergency access only on Running Deer and that they would be willing to make that request to VDOT.

“I don’t have high hopes VDOT will change their minds, but maybe when they see detailed engineering on it when we get to the point of doing detailed engineering on the road, maybe that would change their mind,” he said.

Odinov asked if the development could be made with private roads, instead of public roads.

“We generally try to avoid private roads because [public] roads have potential benefits for everybody,” Armstrong said.