Legislators wary of taking county priorities to shortened session

Bell said he was not going to commit to having a longer session than 30 days. He said there are concerns about “successfully being able to share communications with members as they are potentially taking measures and voting.”

“The level to which we were able to engage virtually, was very different, and in terms of contact with our constituents, and other interested people, it was much harder,” he said of the virtual special session.

Hudson said working remotely has had its challenges, and she’s missed the in-person interaction.

“I just don’t think any of those problems get better by shortchanging the number of days we have to work,” she said. “If anything, for me, that’s an argument towards using the traditional 45 days, because it will allow us to take carry on appropriately.”

Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley pushed back on Bell about the drawbacks of virtual meetings.

“There’s so much happening now and so much uncertainty, it would seem to me that it would be a benefit to you to have the 45 days so that we could get more things, more bills heard, more bills passed for the benefit of the people in the Commonwealth,” she said.