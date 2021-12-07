Lee statue to be melted and turned into public art

“I don't like anything about that statue and seeing it in the park I think is problematic too, but selling it to that individual in Texas is I think more problematic,” Walker said.

She said she’d rather have a discussion with LCEC about how to properly contextualize the statue.

“[The Crow proposal] screams white supremacy,” Walker said, adding that people should not be able to have a tea party in a garden where symbols of white supremacy are displayed.

“There’s a saying, all money ain't good money,” she said.

Hill and Payne said they agreed with Walker, and Hill said members of the public who spoke at the meeting solidified her position that the statue should go to the LCEC.

City Attorney Lisa Robertson pointed out the base of the Lewis, Clark and Sacajawea statue still has to be removed, which could cost as much as $250,000.