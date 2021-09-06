Land use map updates continue to cause contention after revisions and public input period

“I don't want the traffic, the trash, the noise, the crime and all of that which naturally accompanies denser neighborhoods. No homeowner would sign up for this. Not a Black one, not a white one, not a purple or green one,” said Marva Simpson.

Other community members were concerned the map doesn’t do enough to address the affordable housing crisis or the issue of historically racially exclusionary neighborhoods.

Crystal Passmore, a renter, said she is concerned that Cville Plans Together responded in the revised draft primarily to the people who have had the time and resources to organize with neighborhood associations and attend meetings instead of people who just wrote emails and left voicemails. She noted that the time Planning Commission meetings are held is not ideal or accessible to many people who need childcare.

“I know that one of the top comments you received was to make historically exclusionary areas more dense, to protect minority communities and to generally increase density across the city. Those were the top three comments you guys received by email and by voicemail, which is where you received the most comments, over 1,000 comments,” Passmore said.