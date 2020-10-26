Judge agrees to non-suit Rachel's Haven petition

The rezoning came with several restrictions eliminating all nonresidential uses other than for an educational or day care facility associated with the church.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other conditions, or proffers, say that at least four units would be available as affordable housing. The church has said that four to six units will be set aside as independent housing for people with developmental disabilities, but that is not included as a proffer.

Opponents of the rezoning have reiterated that they support the church’s mission but say they are concerned with ramifications from commercial zoning.

The petition argued the rezoning is improper because it violates state law and the city’s Comprehensive Plan and that meeting notice requirements weren’t met.

The city’s response to the petition states that many of the arguments cannot legally be considered by the court or the council in a rezoning decision, such as enforcement of proffers and financial backing for the project. The city also disputed factual and technical parts of the petition.