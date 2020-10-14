JRWA to study alternative site to Rassawek for pump station

Justin Curtis, an attorney for JRWA, said it will likely take between three and four weeks to have meetings, develop the archaeological study plan and get all of the relevant parties to approve it before the work in the field would begin, and then possibly another 30 to 90 days for fieldwork.

“I understand we have the ability to pull the suspension whenever we want, but your advice for right now is to go with the four month holding pattern, and look at those options?” asked Troy Wade, a Louisa County citizen representative on the JRWA board.

“As much as pains me, yes,” Curtis said.

The water intake and pump station is part of a larger project to bring water from the James River to a water treatment facility in Louisa County. The effort ultimately would serve the Zion Crossroads area in Fluvanna and Louisa counties.