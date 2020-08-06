You are the owner of this article.
JMRL to extend curbside service hours
The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is extending curbside service hours at all eight local public libraries.

Starting Monday, the hours will be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

At the Central, Crozet, Gordon Avenue, Northside, Nelson Memorial and Louisa County libraries the hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

At Scottsville and Greene County libraries, the hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

All branches are closed on Sundays.

The Bookmobile will continue contactless service to assisted living facilities, but will not be making regularly scheduled stops.

For more information about curbside services or online resources, visit jmrl.org.

