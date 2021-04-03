Jim Andrews unopposed so far in bid for Albemarle supervisor seat

Jim Andrews is hoping to help make Albemarle County more resilient.

Andrews, a retired physicist and attorney, is running as a Democrat for the Samuel Miller District seat on the Albemarle Board of Supervisors.

“I think there are challenges looking ahead that we're going to have to face, some we don't even know about but some we do, like extreme weather events, hyper partisanship, challenges related to demographic shifts and growth, which is a good thing, but we need resilience,” he said. “Resilience is big a theme right now in Albemarle, and I agree with that.”

Current Samuel Miller Supervisor Liz Palmer said in February that she was not running. Andrews was the only Democrat in the district who filed by the deadline last month. No Republican, third-party or independent candidates have come forward.

While attending the University of Virginia School of Law, Andrew met his now wife, Nathalie Heyward, an Albemarle native.