Jefferson School proposes melting Lee statue to transform into public art

Douglas said the idea for the project has been in the works even prior to the removal of the Confederate statues in July. She said a lot of the thinking around the project and how the statues should be re-contextualized was triggered by Albemarle County removing its Confederate statue and sending it to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.

“The notion that you could put a Confederate statue in front of a courthouse, that is meant to be a space of civic use for everyone in a community in some way antithetical to this idea of civil rights … So to the extent that Albemarle County removed it from there, that should be applauded,” Douglas said.

“But the idea then that you could take it and then send it to a battlefield where it could be appropriately re-contextualized … is in some ways impossible. The very figure of that object identifies it as a Confederate soldier … it won't ever be contextualized in a way that will remove all of the additional cultural codes and baggage that comes along with that mess.”