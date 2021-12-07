Jefferson School forges ahead with Lee statue plan

Schmidt said while this may be the first time a Confederate statue will be melted and reimagined in this way, there is historic precedent for this kind of transformation. She said in Ancient Greece, communities frequently melted down the statues of former leaders and used the material to create statues of new leaders. It wasn’t a controversial practice, Schmidt said, and it’s continued throughout history.

“The first thing that colonizers in New York City did upon the reading of the Declaration of Independence, they went to the public park and they pulled down a statue of King George the Third and they melted it down. They made it into bullets for the Continental Army for the Revolutionary War,” Schmidt said. Even locally, Schmidt said five churches in Charlottesville donated their bells to be melted down into cannons during the Civil War.

Schmidt said while many people have voiced concerns about erasing history, she and Douglas have thoroughly studied iconoclasm, the practice of destroying symbols and pieces of art, and have had thoughtful conversations about how to handle this.

“This is not something new that we're doing here, but it's something that we're doing in a very deliberate, thoughtful way,” Schmidt said. “And in this case, we're doing it because we want to have our public symbols be in conformity with our professed values. We say that we care about multiracial democracy, right? These statues say otherwise.”

