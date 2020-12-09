Jaunt CEO steps aside after nearly six years

After nearly six years at the helm of area transit provider Jaunt, Brad Sheffield has resigned from his position, effective Monday.

COO Karen Davis has been appointed interim CEO by the Board of Directors, which will start an executive search process to hire a new head for the corporation.

Sheffield’s resignation is the latest shakeup among area transit providers. Last year, Garland Williams took over as the director of Charlottesville Area Transit. During his six years, Sheffield led a series of projects to expand and rebrand Jaunt.

Sheffield took the top position at Jaunt in 2015, after longtime Executive Director Donna Shaunesey retired. Of his resignation, Sheffield said it was hard for him to look forward while he was still focused on Jaunt.

“I felt the need to look forward for a little while, but the success that I was seeing at Jaunt and the relationships with the staff, the energy and passion that was going on, would really draw that attention away from continuing to try to look into the future,” he said. “It wasn’t to try to escape or leave; it was just what are the next steps of my career.”

Sheffield had also served one term on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, representing the Rio District from 2014 through 2017.